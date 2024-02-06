Cape Girardeau city officials believe a new pothole-patching truck puts them in the driver's seat when it comes to paving over pitted streets.

They also hope it will smooth over plentiful complaints of motorists who have endured bone-jarring rides over potholed pavement.

Mayor Bob Fox said council members regularly receive complaints from their constituents about troublesome potholes.

The new pothole patcher, he said, "will revolutionize the way they (public works crews) fix the potholes."

He called it a "big deal" and "big investment."

Fox said it is a "wise expenditure" of money from the city's casino revenue.

Andrew Stone with the city's public works department said the city spent $222,000 to purchase the white and orange truck.

The city received the truck Tuesday.

Stone, traffic operations manager for public works, showed off the truck Thursday.

It's a one-man operation now when it comes to fixing potholes, and the new spray-injection system will provide a better patch than the old cold-mix method, he said.

Where cold-mix asphalt patches often break apart within weeks or months, the new pavement patch could last years, he said.

Stone said, as far as he knows, Cape Girardeau has the only such pothole-patching truck in the area. "In our area, we are ahead of the curve," he said.

Potholes now can be filled by the truck driver, who controls everything from inside the cab.

It's more efficient and it is safer than having city workers in the roadway while traffic is rolling by, Stone said.