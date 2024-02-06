Officials pitch Missouri for high-speed Hyperloop test track

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A panel of state officials and business leaders Monday pushed Missouri to make a bid to host a test track for an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system.

The recommendation is the result of a monthslong study commissioned by state House Speaker Elijah Haahr to investigate the possibility of bringing the futuristic technology to the state.

The goal is to build a tubular track through which a train-like pod will carry passengers at speeds of more than 600 mph. Magnets make the pods hover, reducing friction and enabling high-speed transit.

Missouri supporters envision connecting Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis with a Hyperloop system that could cut a roughly four-hour drive across the state down to a 30-minute commute.

Panel members said the first step is to get a 12- to 15-mile test track built, which would make the state a top contender for a full-blown track, The Kansas City Star reported.

"It's an opportunity that's directly in front of us," said Ryan Weber, president and CEO of the KC Tech Council and a member of the panel. "We could be first. And being first with a project like this could have significant long-term economic benefit for the state."

Haahr said Monday he expects the state to submit multiple bids to place a test track in Kansas City, Columbia or St. Louis.