Officials outline timeline for ARPA-funded projects

City of Cape Girardeau officials have provided proposed schedules for the 10-plus projects utilizing the city's remaining $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The potential use of the federal funds was the subject of much debate among Cape Girardeau City Council members before the list was formally approved by the members as part of the consent agenda at the Monday, Oct. 3, meeting. The allocations were presented formally via a first ordinance reading at the Monday, Sept. 19, council meeting where they passed with only councilwoman Shannon Truxel voting against in opposition.
The list was created by city manager Kenneth Haskin, who used input from numerous department heads as well some feedback from council members. Truxel took issue with the $100,000 allocation for painting and renovating the exterior of the Osage Centre. Truxel -- who was outspoken about using the finds to address social issues and vulnerable populations in the city during previous discussions -- said at the meeting that the painting of Osage Centre as having "no direct impact on improving the quality of life."
She proposed two amendments to try to get the allocation removed or its funds shifted to another item on the list. Both failed.
The majority of the items on the list are expected to be complete by the end of summer 2023.
The $150,000 allocated to upgrading and improving tornado sirens in city limits falls under the purview of CGFD. The build-time for the sirens is around 16 weeks, and installation must be scheduled. Chief Randy Morris Jr. is targeting a spring 2023 completion.
The $90,000 replacement for Fire Marine Unit #3 -- used for emergency rescues in the Red Star area -- is expected to arrive within the next year, pending no issues with manufacturing or supply chains.
Nearly $162,000 was dedicated to bolstering the city's condemnation fund for demolition expenses. Those funds will be used on an as-needed basis.
Both the $160,000 worth of improvements to Ranney Park -- installation of a permanent bathroom and upgrade to playground equipment -- and Osage Centre renovations are actively being planned, and work will likely take place during the 2023 construction season.
CGPD received the largest amount of ARPA funds of any individual department, with more than $600,000 in allocations.
The expansion of the ShotSpotter system -- technology used by officers to help determine where and when shots are fired in portions of Cape Girardeau -- and the installation of an Automatic License Plate Recognition Camera System are both contracts that require separate council approval. Those should be available to put before council members in mid-November. Those contracts will cost $250,000 and $231,600, respectively.
Communications and jailer positions are slated to get an upgrade in retirement benefits, putting them on an equal plane with the department's officers. The increase will cost $125,000. A timeline will be established following a study from Missouri's Local Government Employee Retirement system in the next eight to 12 weeks.
Multiple projects to improve citizen outreach and communication are on the ARPA list. A new city mobile application and a notification system received $40,000 each in federal funding.
The notification system upgrade is being worked on currently. It will consolidate the city's numerous means of contact into one system, Nicolette Brennan, the city's public information officer, said. Registration for the system is open at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/getalerts.
Development of the app is in the beginning stages, Brennan said.
"We are very excited to better serve our citizens online and off," she said.
The goal of the app is to give city residents an outlet to better connect residents with their representatives and provide easier access to necessary information.
City Clerk Gayle Conrad is hoping to have the proposed bill pay kiosk at the Shawnee Community Center ready next summer. The project will require a new credit card payment processor and upgrade to city software.
