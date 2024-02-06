Officials outline timeline for ARPA-funded projects

City of Cape Girardeau officials have provided proposed schedules for the 10-plus projects utilizing the city's remaining $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The potential use of the federal funds was the subject of much debate among Cape Girardeau City Council members before the list was formally approved by the members as part of the consent agenda at the Monday, Oct. 3, meeting. The allocations were presented formally via a first ordinance reading at the Monday, Sept. 19, council meeting where they passed with only councilwoman Shannon Truxel voting against in opposition.

The list was created by city manager Kenneth Haskin, who used input from numerous department heads as well some feedback from council members. Truxel took issue with the $100,000 allocation for painting and renovating the exterior of the Osage Centre. Truxel -- who was outspoken about using the finds to address social issues and vulnerable populations in the city during previous discussions -- said at the meeting that the painting of Osage Centre as having "no direct impact on improving the quality of life."

She proposed two amendments to try to get the allocation removed or its funds shifted to another item on the list. Both failed.

The majority of the items on the list are expected to be complete by the end of summer 2023.

Fire Department

The $150,000 allocated to upgrading and improving tornado sirens in city limits falls under the purview of CGFD. The build-time for the sirens is around 16 weeks, and installation must be scheduled. Chief Randy Morris Jr. is targeting a spring 2023 completion.

The $90,000 replacement for Fire Marine Unit #3 -- used for emergency rescues in the Red Star area -- is expected to arrive within the next year, pending no issues with manufacturing or supply chains.

Development

Nearly $162,000 was dedicated to bolstering the city's condemnation fund for demolition expenses. Those funds will be used on an as-needed basis.