Officials: One in five children in poverty

More than 20% of children in Cape Girardeau County live in poverty, according to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's latest community health assessment.

According to U.S. Census data, nearly 3,400 children in the county lived in poverty in 2016.

The health center conducts a health assessment every three to five years. It seeks to compile data on various health issues, including everything from poverty to mental health.

The county assessment comes on the heels of data from the Missourians to End Poverty coalition group that shows about 261,000 children in Missouri were living at or below the federal poverty last year.

For a family of four, the poverty threshold was $25,100 in 2018. In 2016, it was $24,300.

Black children accounted for the highest percentage of children in poverty in Cape Girardeau County in 2016.

Nearly 56% of black children in the county were living in poverty, according to the assessment.

White children accounted for slightly more than 10% of children in poverty countywide.

The assessment, citing information from the American Journal of Epidemiology, said that children raised in poverty are at higher risk of experiencing health, educational and social disparities.

"Risk factors include inadequate nutrition, maternal depression, parental substance abuse, divorce, violent crime, lower educational attainment/early high school dropout," the health center report said.

"Children in poverty also have a greater risk for lower occupational status, lower wages and poor health as an adult," the report said.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated more than 11,000 Cape Girardeau County adults and children lived below the poverty level in 2016, according to the report.

More than 15% of Cape Girardeau County adults and children lived in poverty in 2017, the community health assessment said. That figure was higher than the statewide poverty rate of 14%.

The overall poverty rate was relatively unchanged for the three-year period ending in 2016, the latest report showed.

Melissa Stickel, executive director of Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri social services organization in Cape Girardeau, said the rate of poverty is higher than census data shows.

Many poor people don't fill out the census and, as a result, are under counted, according to Stickel. "It is alarming," she said.

In the City of Cape Girardeau's southside neighborhood, where many minority residents live, the poverty rate is above 40%, Stickel said.

In Cape Girardeau County, data shows, 31% of children under 6 years of age live in poverty, she said.