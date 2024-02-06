Officials look for compromise on Center Junction

If there was one thing everyone at the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) meeting Wednesday could agree on, it was you can't please everybody.

"But we're looking for a solution everyone can live with," said Missouri Department of Transportation district engineer Mark Shelton.

He and other Missouri Department of Transportation representatives attending the SEMPO meeting discussed the latest plan for redesigning the U.S. 61 interchange at Interstate 55 known as Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The project, 2021 tentatively scheduled to start next spring and last until November, involves construction of a diverging diamond interchange, which would eliminate left turns onto U.S. 61. It would also include replacement of the 600-foot interstate bridges over the highway with two 200-foot spans.

When MoDOT bid the project in May, the plan called for all ramps onto and off of the interstate as well as U.S. 61 to remain open throughout the project.

Doing so would force traffic on 61 to be reduced to one lane in either direction from time to time.

However, bids came in several million dollars above project estimates and were rejected June 5 by the Missouri Highway Commission.

MoDOT officials spent the rest of June redesigning the project and came up with a plan it said would save as much as $3 million. It called for closing U.S. 61 for about seven months but would keep all ramps to and from the interstate open. That plan was strongly opposed by Cape Girardeau and Jackson officials as well as the chambers of commerce and business representatives of both communities, who said it was imperative to keep traffic flowing on 61 between the cities.

MoDOT then developed a compromise plan to keep at least two lanes of U.S. 61 open but requiring closure of the southbound exit I-55 ramp at Exit 99 as well as the northbound ramp leading to the interstate from Highway 61. In addition, the plan would also force some traffic on Highway 61 to make U-turns in order to navigate construction detours at Center Junction.

For some community members at the meeting, including Ed Ross, this would not be an acceptable option. Ross, owner of Ross Furniture on East Jackson Boulevard (Highway 61), said he would lose business if his customers cannot reach his business easily.

"Customers are pretty fickle," he said. "If it's not easy, they won't come, and if we shut down exits it will hurt pretty bad."