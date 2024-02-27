Officials issue 'no burn advisory' for Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a "no burn advisory" for the county because of increased fire risk.
A release from the county's Emergency Management office says county fire officials asked commissioners to consider the advisory, citing temperature, low humidity, dry ground covering and possible increasing winds as risk factors. They noted natural cover fires have increased in recent days.
"All county residents are advised to postpone open outdoor burning until the fire danger decreases," a release says. "If you are driving or working outdoors, be extremely careful to discard smoking materials. Campers and hunters should be extremely careful."
For more information, contact the Sam Herndon, county Emergency Management director, at (573) 204-0911.
