Officials increase defenders' office rent

Expansion of office space to accommodate more court-appointed lawyers out of the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender (MSPD) office in Jackson means an amended and more expensive lease is required.

Starting Jan. 1, the county's rent agreement with Nabors Land Developers, which leases the now-larger offices at 2360 N. High St. to the state, will increase from $50,000 to $80,000 annually.

The Jackson office handles caseloads for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties.

Rent payments will be assessed to the individual counties on a pro-rated basis according to population, said 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst.

Cape County is the most populous of the counties in Area 32.