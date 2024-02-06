Officials in Illinois and Missouri at odds over virus aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some elected officials in Missouri and neighboring Illinois were at odds Friday as Congress considered additional aid to states because of the coronavirus.

The divide mirrored a political split in Washington, where the Democratic-led U.S. House passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that the Republican-led Senate seemed sure to reject.

Included in the proposal is almost $1 trillion for state and local governments, which have taken a twofold financial hit from plunging tax revenues and rising costs to combat the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, told The Associated Press that her state had a backlog of $6.5 billion of unpaid bills as of Friday that were unrelated to the coronavirus. She said Illinois has an additional projected budget hole of about $7 billion in the next fiscal year because of lost tax revenues stemming from the economic shutdown that occurred as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.