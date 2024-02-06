Cape Girardeau city officials hope to raze an 18-hangar structure at the airport and replace it with a 26-hangar building without spending any tax dollars.

Jackson contractor Phil Penzel has proposed setting up a development company that would demolish the dilapidated, pole barn structure at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and build and manage the new facility.

The city and development company would enter into a ground-lease agreement, according to deputy city manager Molly Mehner.

She said the project could cost an estimated $1.4 million.

Under the plan, airplane owners would buy their hangar spaces and have ownership for 40 years. As with condo units, owners could sell their spaces or rent their units to others, Mehner said.

A plane is seen Feb. 23, 2018, amongst wooden beams of the T-hangars of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

After 40 years, the city would own the hangar units unless a new agreement is signed, Mehner told the city council Tuesday.

Mehner said the hangar units could sell for about $50,000 per unit.

She said the city plans to send out letters to local owners of airplanes within the next few weeks to gauge their interest in buying hangar units.

The first 26 letters of interest received by the city would be time stamped. Those individuals, in order of when their letters were received, would have the first opportunities to buy a hangar unit or units, she said.

If there is little or no interest in purchasing units, “we may not have a project,” she told the council. “If there is an overwhelming response, we will consider constructing additional hangars,” Mehner said.

Hangar doors of the T-hangar of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are seen Feb. 23, 2018.

If there is not enough interest in buying hangar spaces, Penzel said “we would have to come back and regroup.”

But Penzel said Thursday airplane owners should embrace the plan because it will be more cost effective in the long run than having to pay rent.

“If people would do the math, it makes absolutely perfect sense,” he said.

City manager Scott Meyer said Friday the council would have to approve a written agreement with Penzel before the project could get underway.

Penzel said he views the public-private partnership as the first phase of a three-phase development to add hangar space at the airport.

Wooden beams are seen Feb. 23, 2018, in the T-hangars at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

“I think the avenue we are going is pretty unique,” said Penzel, who is president and CEO of Penzel Construction Co.

The company has constructed several buildings for the city, but none through the development method proposed for the hangar project.

Mehner said the city wants to proceed with the project by March 1.

Penzel and Mehner said the goal is to demolish the hangars before the air show May 18 and 19.

“We want to be very accommodating with the air show,” Penzel said. “We would love to get that eyesore out of the way.”

A plane is seen Feb. 23, 2018, amongst wooden beams of the T-hangars of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The space then would be available for parking for the air show, he said.