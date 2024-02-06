All sections
June 1, 2021

Officials find body of 12-year-old girl swept away in creek

NEOSHO, Mo. -- Officials have found the body of a 12-year-old girl who was swept away in Shoal Creek last week at the Lime Kiln Park in Neosho. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the body of Kaylin Brown was found in the creek Sunday night by a recovery team, Springfield station KYTV reported...

Associated Press

NEOSHO, Mo. -- Officials have found the body of a 12-year-old girl who was swept away in Shoal Creek last week at the Lime Kiln Park in Neosho.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the body of Kaylin Brown was found in the creek Sunday night by a recovery team, Springfield station KYTV reported.

The girl was swept away by rushing water last Wednesday after getting caught up in the hydraulic current below the dam. Rescue crews had to suspend the search on Thursday and Friday because of severe storms and rising water.

A man who had tried to rescue Kaylin, 34-year-old Trevor Hicks, was pulled from the water by rescue crews Wednesday. His medical condition was not immediately known Monday.

State News
