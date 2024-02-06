Officials estimate increased pool costs of $200K annually

Cape Girardeau municipal and public school officials estimate a renovated Central Municipal Pool and a leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School will cost about $200,000 more than current facilities to operate each year.
According to information provided at a Feb. 24 City Council meeting, revenue generated at the facilities will fall significantly short of expenses. That is not a new phenomenon for Central Municipal Pool, as it currently requires subsidies of nearly $300,000 annually from the city and public school district. The city pays 60% of the subsidy, while the school district pays 40%.
In fiscal year 2018-2019, the pool required a subsidy of $280,198 — $168,118 from the city and $112,080 from the school district. Fiscal year 2019-2020 saw the number slightly increase to $282,027 — $169,217 and $112,810 for the city and school district, respectively.
The officials’ future calculations for Central Municipal Pool — subsidy required, municipal portion, school district portion — are:
Those increases compared to fiscal year 2020 for the city are: 2023, $62,885; 2024, $55,794; 2025, $60,273.
For the school district: 2023, $41,924; 2024, $37,842; 2025, $40,183.
The assumptions for Central Municipal Pool includes total annual operating expenses of $580,728: personnel, $303,283; commodities, $52,835; utilities, $220,785; programs, $3,825. Expected revenue totals $211,892: admissions, $80,000; rentals, $95,892; concessions/lockers, $7,000; programs/events, $29,000.
Leisure pool
While the additional costs at Central Municipal Pool continue a history of the city and school district subsidizing the cost of operating the facility, the leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary would be a new project, with new costs. The information provided to council members notes the initial budget assumptions may need to be adjusted as growth and demand dictate but are conservative figures with regard to revenue.
According to the data, the pool’s expenses would total $343,896 in its first year: personnel, $198,798; commodities, $45,091; utilities, $96,007; programs, $4,000. Estimated revenue would total $223,750: admissions, $122,500; rentals, $26,250; concessions/lockers, $25,000; programs/events, $50,000.
Future calculations for the leisure pool — subsidy required, municipal portion, school district portion — are:
The total increases for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for the city are: 2023, $133,366; 2024, $126,487. For the school district, those numbers are: 2023, $88,911; 2024, $85,304.
The upgraded Central Municipal Pool and leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary are the compromise results of a lengthy process that began with a goal of constructing an aquatic center. Ultimately, funding was not available for the center, and the two-pool scenario emerged, best matching several original goals of the project. The city has set aside $6 million for the project, and the school district has committed $4 million.
