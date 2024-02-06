All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 4, 2020

Officials estimate increased pool costs of $200K annually

Cape Girardeau municipal and public school officials estimate a renovated Central Municipal Pool and a leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School will cost about $200,000 more than current facilities to operate each year. According to information provided at a Feb. 24 City Council meeting, revenue generated at the facilities will fall significantly short of expenses. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
The interior of Central Municipal Pool is seen from atop the high-dive Jan. 3, 2019.
The interior of Central Municipal Pool is seen from atop the high-dive Jan. 3, 2019.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian, file

Cape Girardeau municipal and public school officials estimate a renovated Central Municipal Pool and a leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School will cost about $200,000 more than current facilities to operate each year.

According to information provided at a Feb. 24 City Council meeting, revenue generated at the facilities will fall significantly short of expenses. That is not a new phenomenon for Central Municipal Pool, as it currently requires subsidies of nearly $300,000 annually from the city and public school district. The city pays 60% of the subsidy, while the school district pays 40%.

In fiscal year 2018-2019, the pool required a subsidy of $280,198 — $168,118 from the city and $112,080 from the school district. Fiscal year 2019-2020 saw the number slightly increase to $282,027 — $169,217 and $112,810 for the city and school district, respectively.

The officials’ future calculations for Central Municipal Pool — subsidy required, municipal portion, school district portion — are:

  • 2023: $386,836, $232.102, $154.734.
  • 2024: $375,663, $225.011, $150.652.
  • 2025: $382,483, $229,490, $152,993.

Those increases compared to fiscal year 2020 for the city are: 2023, $62,885; 2024, $55,794; 2025, $60,273.

For the school district: 2023, $41,924; 2024, $37,842; 2025, $40,183.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The assumptions for Central Municipal Pool includes total annual operating expenses of $580,728: personnel, $303,283; commodities, $52,835; utilities, $220,785; programs, $3,825. Expected revenue totals $211,892: admissions, $80,000; rentals, $95,892; concessions/lockers, $7,000; programs/events, $29,000.

Leisure pool

While the additional costs at Central Municipal Pool continue a history of the city and school district subsidizing the cost of operating the facility, the leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary would be a new project, with new costs. The information provided to council members notes the initial budget assumptions may need to be adjusted as growth and demand dictate but are conservative figures with regard to revenue.

According to the data, the pool’s expenses would total $343,896 in its first year: personnel, $198,798; commodities, $45,091; utilities, $96,007; programs, $4,000. Estimated revenue would total $223,750: admissions, $122,500; rentals, $26,250; concessions/lockers, $25,000; programs/events, $50,000.

Future calculations for the leisure pool — subsidy required, municipal portion, school district portion — are:

  • 2022: $120,146, $72,088, $48,058.
  • 2023: $117,468, $70,481, $46,987.
  • 2024: $118,155, $70,693, $47,462.

The total increases for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for the city are: 2023, $133,366; 2024, $126,487. For the school district, those numbers are: 2023, $88,911; 2024, $85,304.

The upgraded Central Municipal Pool and leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary are the compromise results of a lengthy process that began with a goal of constructing an aquatic center. Ultimately, funding was not available for the center, and the two-pool scenario emerged, best matching several original goals of the project. The city has set aside $6 million for the project, and the school district has committed $4 million.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy