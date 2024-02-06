Officials estimate increased pool costs of $200K annually

Cape Girardeau municipal and public school officials estimate a renovated Central Municipal Pool and a leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary School will cost about $200,000 more than current facilities to operate each year.

According to information provided at a Feb. 24 City Council meeting, revenue generated at the facilities will fall significantly short of expenses. That is not a new phenomenon for Central Municipal Pool, as it currently requires subsidies of nearly $300,000 annually from the city and public school district. The city pays 60% of the subsidy, while the school district pays 40%.

In fiscal year 2018-2019, the pool required a subsidy of $280,198 — $168,118 from the city and $112,080 from the school district. Fiscal year 2019-2020 saw the number slightly increase to $282,027 — $169,217 and $112,810 for the city and school district, respectively.

The officials’ future calculations for Central Municipal Pool — subsidy required, municipal portion, school district portion — are:

2023: $386,836, $232.102, $154.734.

2024: $375,663, $225.011, $150.652.

2025: $382,483, $229,490, $152,993.

Those increases compared to fiscal year 2020 for the city are: 2023, $62,885; 2024, $55,794; 2025, $60,273.

For the school district: 2023, $41,924; 2024, $37,842; 2025, $40,183.