Officials: Engineering firms deem Bollinger County Courthouse unsafe

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Bollinger County's 130-year-old courthouse has been deemed unsafe, and county commissioners say the first step in dealing with the issue is to relocate offices to ensure the safety of employees and visitors to the facility.

Second District Commissioner Chad Hulvey said he learned about the problem when some construction workers working on a county-owned building across Walnut Street noticed a portion of the courthouse's roof had collapsed. They notified Hulvey who, with First District Commissioner Tim Shelby, climbed the courthouse to examine the damage.

They called an engineering firm, and officials not only confirmed structural damage to the building but found that the building's foundation showed movement. The foundation, Hulvey said, is made of stone laid on dirt, and is not a conventional poured or concrete block foundation.

The commission ultimately called in a second engineering firm, and its representatives reached the same conclusion.

"They recommended that everybody get out as quickly as possible," Hulvey said.

Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 18, considered options to hold city court at City Hall and put some county offices in other buildings temporarily. Presiding Commissioner Leo Arnzen said he has spoken with board members of the now-closed Presbyterian Church and is confident the county can relocate state court proceedings there, using the sanctuary as a courtroom. Other spaces were mentioned as being worth looking into, and Cape Girardeau County officials have offered to help whenever possible, Arnzen said.

Until the offices can be relocated, they remain open to the public, according to the county's news release issued Monday.

"We assure the community that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions during this transitional period," the release read.