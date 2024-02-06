Officials: Engineering firms deem Bollinger County Courthouse unsafe

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Bollinger County's 130-year-old courthouse has been deemed unsafe, and county commissioners say the first step in dealing with the issue is to relocate offices to ensure the safety of employees and visitors to the facility.
Second District Commissioner Chad Hulvey said he learned about the problem when some construction workers working on a county-owned building across Walnut Street noticed a portion of the courthouse's roof had collapsed. They notified Hulvey who, with First District Commissioner Tim Shelby, climbed the courthouse to examine the damage.
They called an engineering firm, and officials not only confirmed structural damage to the building but found that the building's foundation showed movement. The foundation, Hulvey said, is made of stone laid on dirt, and is not a conventional poured or concrete block foundation.
The commission ultimately called in a second engineering firm, and its representatives reached the same conclusion.
"They recommended that everybody get out as quickly as possible," Hulvey said.
Commissioners on Monday, Dec. 18, considered options to hold city court at City Hall and put some county offices in other buildings temporarily. Presiding Commissioner Leo Arnzen said he has spoken with board members of the now-closed Presbyterian Church and is confident the county can relocate state court proceedings there, using the sanctuary as a courtroom. Other spaces were mentioned as being worth looking into, and Cape Girardeau County officials have offered to help whenever possible, Arnzen said.
Until the offices can be relocated, they remain open to the public, according to the county's news release issued Monday.
"We assure the community that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions during this transitional period," the release read.
The current condition of the courthouse became public last week when a post on social media noted that a Bollinger County murder trial changed venue to Cape Girardeau County because the Bollinger County Courthouse was closed.
Judge Alan Beussink approved the change of venue and closed the courtroom, Arnzen said.
Arnzen told the Banner Press that he had been aware of a "possible" structural problem, because the annual building inspection had for the last several years noted a problem was imminent.
"We got broadsided last week," Arnzen said. "You could have knocked me over with a feather."
During Monday's commission meeting, Arnzen noted results of the structural damage — ceiling tiles on the first floor are sagging, outside doors are out of alignment and windows on the first floor are stuck with air leaking inside. Most recently, the building inspector said he feared a high-profile court case would overload the capacity of the second-floor courtroom.
Once the commission relocates to temporary county offices, its next step will be to decide what to do about a permanent building. Hulvey said an engineer told him the current building can be repaired, but it would cost more to repair than the building is worth. The building is valued at $3 million, he said, and it would take about that much just to rebuild the foundation.
One possibility the commission discussed was to buy property near property the county already owns and have offices in several buildings close to each other. Another possibility would be to ask the taxpayers to finance a new courthouse and justice center.
According to a county news release, "Bollinger County officials will keep the public informed throughout the relocation process, providing updates on the chosen location, timeline and any potential impact on the public. Community members are encouraged to stay informed through announcements from Bollinger County."
