Officials assessing health mandates ruling

A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that health orders implemented by local health departments are unconstitutional.

The ruling by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green challenges the legality of health departments to mandate mask requirements and other health orders under authorization from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Green said in his ruling the DHSS gave unelected local health officials an unconstitutional level of power. He ordered DHSS to instruct local health authorities throughout the state to refrain from issuing orders under which children can be excluded from school.

Jane Wernsman, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said local county health officials are waiting for word from the state health department on what Green's ruling may mean for Cape County.

Green wrote all existing health orders issued unilaterally by local health authorities are "null and void."

There are currently no orders related to COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County. The County Health Board voted unanimously to rescind its face-covering order in early March.