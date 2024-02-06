Officials address homeless people camping along LaCroix Trail

Editor's note: This article has been edited to correct information about the length of LaCroix trail.

Homeless people camping near Cape Girardeau's walking trail is an infrequent but steady issue being addressed by the city.

For example, the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 26, found an individual camping near the trail, and simply told him he could not camp there and he left the area.

Days earlier, Saturday, Sept. 23, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to two illegal burning situations where homeless people were burning a small fire in a metal container. The fire department simply advised them of the city's burn ordinance and they complied.

"The activity was not believed to be nefarious," deputy fire chief Greg Hecht said, "but could be considered a nuisance by some."

Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail is approximately six miles long, beginning near Walden Park subdivision and ending at Shawnee Park. Along the way, there are several wooded areas, where homeless people have been known to pitch tents.

Recently, a Facebook post expressed a local woman's concerns that a man from a camp followed her on his bike and made her feel uncomfortable until she was able to make it to her car.