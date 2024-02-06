Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in western Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Two people have died in an ultralight plane crash in western Missouri's Johnson County, officials there said.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. Sunday northwest of Warrensburg, Kansas City television station KCTV reported.
County fire officials said the two people killed were the only ones aboard the ultralight aircraft. Officials have not released the victims' names. An investigation into the crash is being conducted.
