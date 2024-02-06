Official warns Illinois finances in 'massive crisis mode'

CHICAGO -- During the 2 1/2 years Illinois has gone without a state budget, the previously little-known office of comptroller has had the unenviable job of essentially sitting at the kitchen table, trying to figure out how to pay the bills.

Like any household, there are some items that must be paid first. A mix of state law, court orders and pressure from credit-rating agencies requires Illinois to make its debt and pension payments, for example, and issue state worker paychecks and some money for schools.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza now is warning new court orders in lawsuits filed by state suppliers that are owed money mean her office is required to pay out more than Illinois receives in revenue each month.

That means there would be no money left for so-called "discretionary" spending -- a category that in Illinois includes school buses, domestic-violence shelters and some ambulance services.

"I don't know what part of 'We are in massive crisis mode' the General Assembly and the governor don't understand. This is not a false alarm," said Mendoza, a Chicago Democrat. "The magic tricks run out after a while, and that's where we're at."

It's a new low, even for a state that's seen its financial situation grow desperate amid a standoff between the Democrat-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Illinois already has $15 billion in overdue bills and the lowest credit rating of any state, and some ratings agencies have warned they will downgrade the rating to "junk" if there's no budget before the next fiscal year begins July 1.

Rauner on Thursday said he was calling lawmakers to Springfield for a special session after the Legislature adjourned May 31 without approving a state spending plan -- the third straight year lawmakers have been unable to agree on a budget. Legislators are due at the Capitol on Wednesday, and Rauner said the session will continue through June 30 or until the two sides have a deal.

"Everyone needs to get serious and get to work," he said in a video his office posted on Facebook announcing the session.

Lawmakers from both parties have acknowledged Illinois needs to raise taxes to make up for revenue lost when a previous tax hike expired, leaving the state on pace to take in $6 billion less than it is spending this year, even without a budget.