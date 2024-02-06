Official: Teenager's death at shut-ins proves danger of bluffs

CENTERVILLE, Mo. -- The weekend death of a Kansas City teenager at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park highlights the dangers of the towering bluffs at the popular Southeast Missouri attraction, officials say.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 18-year-old Mariah Brielle "Elle" Schramm died of an apparent head injury Saturday afternoon after slipping atop the rocky bluffs and falling into the Black River.

People frequently ignore trespassing signs at the spot to gain access to the bluffs and jump into the river, said Col. Tom Dresner, chief ranger with the Missouri State Parks. He added the park writes tickets for trespassing, although no park rangers were policing that area when Schramm died.