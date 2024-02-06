Official stresses safety over access

ST. LOUIS -- Patient safety takes priority over access to abortion, Missouri's health department director said Wednesday after a court hearing on an effort by the state's only abortion clinic to keep operating.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams spoke to reporters after a court hearing on Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injunction to retain its license to perform abortions at its St. Louis clinic. Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer did not indicate when he would rule.

The health department last week declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortions, saying March inspections at the clinic uncovered deficiencies. The agency cited "at least one incident in which patient safety was gravely compromised." It also cited what it called "failed surgical abortions in which women remained pregnant," and an alleged failure to obtain "informed consent." Clinic leaders say the allegations are part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in the state.

Stelzer issued an order Friday allowing the clinic to continue performing abortions while he considers Planned Parenthood's request.

Williams told reporters reviews of records raised concerns about patient care. He declined to elaborate.

M'Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, said the state is playing a "political game," and Planned Parenthood has not been advised by the health department of any issues related to patient safety.