ST. LOUIS -- Strong storms that tore through the St. Louis area last weekend "completely overwhelmed" the region's 911 systems, a public official said in response to complaints about long delays in fielding sometimes dire calls for help.

Officials on Wednesday expressed regret over the deaths of a woman in the city and a child in St. Louis County. They said they're still investigating the responses, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The storms that blew into the area Saturday knocked down hundreds of trees and power lines, and left tens of thousands without power, some for days.

The city received more than 1,000 calls in an hour at the height of the storm, St. Louis Public Safety Director Charles Coyle said at a news conference.