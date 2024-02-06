Official: Get Missouri mail-in votes in week before election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A U.S. Postal Service official is warning that Missourians who are using mail-in voting this year should return their ballots at least a week before the Nov. 3 general election to ensure their votes will be counted.

Thomas Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the Postal Service, told Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in a letter July 31 the service might not be able to get all ballots to election officials in time if they are mailed too close to Election Day.

Missouri law requires all mail-in ballots to arrive by 7 p.m. on Election Day for them to be counted. Election officials are expecting a sharp increase in mail-in ballots for the general election because of coronavirus concerns and the Legislature's decision to expand mail-in voting options this year.

"We recommend that voters who choose to mail their ballots do so no later than Tuesday, October 27," Marshall said in the letter.

Missouri voters have until Oct. 21 to request an absentee ballot for the November general election, and local election officials face a three-business-day deadline to mail blank ballots to voters.

Marshall said that means there's a "significant risk" some absentee voters won't be able to mail their completed ballots in time to make the deadline.

Marshall sent similar letters to officials in most other states.