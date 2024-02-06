Official: Fruitland may begin sewer-system construction by early 2018

Fruitland's planned sewer system is moving right along and may begin construction by early 2018, the village's water district president said.

Fruitland, an unincorporated community near Jackson, doesn't have a central sewer system to serve its population.

Instead, its approximately 800 residents, two schools and 38 businesses rely on individual septic systems and lagoons.

In 1997, voters approved the creation of a special sewer district for Fruitland, which in 2014 was reorganized as the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District.

Joe Tousignant, now president of the district board, said he's optimistic about beginning construction within the next several months.

Initially, the district suffered from a lack of funding, Tousignant told the Southeast Missourian in 2016, but in April that year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $14.4 million in funding, including a $5 million grant and a $9.4 million, low-interest loan, to be paid off through sewer fees, Tousignant said.

Septic systems fall under state and federal regulations, which make their use increasingly difficult, Tousignant told the Southeast Missourian in 2016.

Also, when septic systems fail, replacement costs often run into the thousands of dollars.

The sewer-system project is moving along, Tousignant wrote in an email last Monday, but each household and business that would be added to the sewer system must grant an easement to the district to allow pipes to be installed.

"I don't have the latest percentage of easements, as they continue to trickle in," Tousignant wrote. "I suspect within the 65 percent plus range."

Tousignant said he's optimistic the remainder of the easements will be approved within the next few months.

"I hadn't realized how exhaustive the process is to get every last easement and have every 'i' dotted and 't' crossed on the engineering, but we are getting there and pretty much on schedule," Tousignant wrote.

Brian Strickland of Strickland Engineering is working on the design and said he plans to submit it to the Department of Natural Resources for final approval within the next week.