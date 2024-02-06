Official: Confusion a cause of lagging Missouri vaccinations

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's poor ranking in getting residents a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine is partly because of "confusion" in the final days of the Trump administration and through the transition of power, a state official told a vaccine advisory panel Thursday.

Data posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that for several days, Missouri ranked last among the states in the percentage of residents getting a first vaccine dose. Information posted Thursday showed Missouri moved up one spot, slightly ahead of Idaho. About 4.8% of residents in both states have received the initial dose.

During a meeting of the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Division of Community and Public Health director Adam Crumbliss cited "a lot of confusion in the final weeks of the previous federal administration and the transition to the incoming administration" as a factor that hampered vaccine distribution.

"In particular, there was a lot of confusion and concern about the distribution of second doses," Crumbliss said. "We were told at one point there toward the end (of the Trump administration) that those secondary doses were not necessarily going to be allocated, they were just going to be pushed into the normal supply. And so that created several systemic challenges."

But Crumbliss said "over the last week or two," officials have made it clear second doses will be made available to Missouri.

Meanwhile, state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the federal government now will provide three weeks' prior notice of vaccine shipments. Previously, notice came one week at a time, she said in an email.

Crumbliss said the "better clarity" means "there is a lot more comfort and capacity to go ahead and move forward in injecting first doses and knowing that, in fact, yes, federal authorities have clarified that there will be secondary dose shipments."

That clarity, along with Gov. Mike Parson's new plan to divert unused vaccine from CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to hundreds of other state-enrolled vaccinators such as hospitals and clinics, should boost Missouri's ranking, Crumbliss said.