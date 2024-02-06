Officers to wash canines to raise money for new police dogs

Cape Girardeau police officers will wash dogs Jan. 21 at Mississippi Mutts to raise money for four new canine officers.

The department’s current police dogs, Reno and Schupo, are approaching retirement age.

Reno will retire later in 2017 after eight years with the department.

Schupo will retire in 2018, also after eight years with the police force.

Healthy police dogs usually work for about eight years, Reno’s handler, officer Roy Rahn, wrote in an email.

Reno and Schupo split time among the four shifts with the department and are deployed hundreds of times a year, according to a news release.

The dogs’ duties include tracking and apprehending violent suspects, finding narcotics hidden in homes and vehicles and locating children and the elderly when they are lost or missing, the release stated.

The K9 unit also participates in civic presentations at schools, businesses and churches, the release stated.

“By expanding the K-9 Unit to four certified police K-9s, it allows a police K-9 to be assigned to each platoon, ensuring a police K-9 is available and on-duty around the clock,” the news release said.

Canine officers cost $14,500, which includes two weeks of training. The dogs require eight weeks of training.

Canine officers are not part of the $8 million set apart for Cape Girardeau police in the city budget.