Officers to wash canines to raise money for new police dogs

Cape Girardeau police officers will wash dogs Jan. 21 at Mississippi Mutts to raise money for four new canine officers.
The department’s current police dogs, Reno and Schupo, are approaching retirement age.
Reno will retire later in 2017 after eight years with the department.
Schupo will retire in 2018, also after eight years with the police force.
Healthy police dogs usually work for about eight years, Reno’s handler, officer Roy Rahn, wrote in an email.
Reno and Schupo split time among the four shifts with the department and are deployed hundreds of times a year, according to a news release.
The dogs’ duties include tracking and apprehending violent suspects, finding narcotics hidden in homes and vehicles and locating children and the elderly when they are lost or missing, the release stated.
The K9 unit also participates in civic presentations at schools, businesses and churches, the release stated.
“By expanding the K-9 Unit to four certified police K-9s, it allows a police K-9 to be assigned to each platoon, ensuring a police K-9 is available and on-duty around the clock,” the news release said.
Canine officers cost $14,500, which includes two weeks of training. The dogs require eight weeks of training.
Canine officers are not part of the $8 million set apart for Cape Girardeau police in the city budget.
“Several years ago, the citizens of Cape Girardeau were generous in donating towards starting a K9 program,” police chief Wes Blair wrote in a text message.
“As those dogs near retirement, we are again seeking assistance in providing this service to our community.”
Mississippi Mutts is offering full-service dog washes for $20, which includes toenail trims from K-9 Clips of Jackson and food from Smokin’ Brothers barbecue, with all proceeds going to the Pay for the Pups campaign.
Mississippi Mutts expressed interest in the event because they previously had donated muffins and bandannas to Reno and Schupo.
Rahn wrote in an email he hopes as many officers as possible will participate in the event.
Mississippi Mutts employee Barb Frolker said it takes about four people to operate dog-washing tubs.
Other volunteers would fill shampoo bottles and other duties, Frolker said.
“I’m crossing my fingers that there’s no snow and a lot of people show up,” Frolker said.
Frolker said Saturdays are usually one of Mississippi Mutts’ busiest days.
