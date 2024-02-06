Officers give details about arrest of drug-distribution suspects

Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney Frank Miller asked what finding a bag filled with copious amounts of drugs and a gun, last seen with a defendant, and the other defendant found with $4,511 meant.

“That they’re selling it,” Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Bryan Blanner said.

Judge Gary Kamp found sufficient probable cause to continue the case against Teco Vanshawn Woods, 33, of Charleston, Missouri, after a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Woods is charged with trafficking in drugs, three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Hernandez Evans, 21, of Charleston faces the same charges. He was arraigned Jan. 9.

Cape Girardeau police officer Jason Angle responded to a shoplifting call about 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at Wal-Mart, he testified.

He was directed to a nearby Shell station, where a Wal-Mart employee said a white Chevrolet Suburban the suspects drove was parked, Angle testified.

The description Angle had was of a black man with dreadlocks wearing a sock cap, he testified. Angle saw Woods leave the Shell station store, and he met the description, he testified.

Angle said officers did not find Wal-Mart merchandise in the possession of Woods or Evans.

Angle suspected Hernandez also was involved, and Hernandez and Woods were placed in handcuffs, Angle testified.

The Suburban was searched, and he detected an odor of marijuana, Angle said.