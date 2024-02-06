All sections
NewsJuly 10, 2020

Officers from Poplar Bluff shooting in 2018 recognized at federal courthouse

Nearly two years after taking gunfire during a harrowing Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant arrest in 2018, the seven officers who endured the encounter were recognized Thursday outside of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau. ...

Ben Matthews
From right, U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B. Jensen recognizes Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Miller during a ceremony Thursday at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau as U.S. Marshal John Jordan and Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. stand in attendance. The ceremony was held to recognize the officers involved in a warrant arrest in July 2018 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, during which James Odell Johnson Jr. opened fire and struck Miller in his ballistic shield, SEMO Drug Task Force officer Corey Mitchell in his arm and SEMO Drug Task Force officer Michael Alford in his bulletproof vest.
From right, U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B. Jensen recognizes Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Miller during a ceremony Thursday at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau as U.S. Marshal John Jordan and Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. stand in attendance. The ceremony was held to recognize the officers involved in a warrant arrest in July 2018 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, during which James Odell Johnson Jr. opened fire and struck Miller in his ballistic shield, SEMO Drug Task Force officer Corey Mitchell in his arm and SEMO Drug Task Force officer Michael Alford in his bulletproof vest.BEN MATTHEWS

Nearly two years after taking gunfire during a harrowing Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant arrest in 2018, the seven officers who endured the encounter were recognized Thursday outside of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B. Jensen presented recognitions to SEMO Drug Task Force officer Michael Alford, Poplar Bluff police officer Austin Lemonds, Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Miller, Perry County Sheriff deputy Delbert Riehn and Deputy U.S. Marshal H. Cameron Thuirer; as well as SEMO Drug Task Force officers Corey Mitchell and Jason Morgan who were unable to attend.

Jensen recounted the events of July 19, 2018, when the group of men went to the residence of James O’Dell Johnson Jr. — a man who was wanted for probation violations and weapons offense. As the officers formed a stack and made entry into a closed bedroom, Johnson opened fire on the officers.

The gunfire struck Mitchell’s arm, Alford’s bulletproof vest and Miller’s ballistic shield. Lemonds dragged Mitchell to safety and secured Mitchell’s rifle, then positioned himself to provide security.

“It was a tough day, but an example of the bravery these men exemplify for us,” Jensen said.

U.S. Marshal and former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan spoke at the event and thanked the team of officers for their honor and bravery.

“Countless individuals are prevented from becoming the next victims when you all do the work that you do,” Jordan said. “These arrests are preventing the next armed robbery, sex crime, and/or murder; and when the Fugitive Task Force makes these arrests, they’re heroes.”

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. also stepped to the podium and expressed his own personal gratitude for the officers’ exemplary service.

“The U.S. Attorney has given you some of the details of the incident. Frankly, it’s much more harrowing than what he described,” Limbaugh said. “... It is their great good fortune that no one was killed and that no one was seriously injured, but I also attribute it to the exemplary training and competence of these officers. They are the finest of the lot.”

Local News
