Nearly two years after taking gunfire during a harrowing Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant arrest in 2018, the seven officers who endured the encounter were recognized Thursday outside of the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B. Jensen presented recognitions to SEMO Drug Task Force officer Michael Alford, Poplar Bluff police officer Austin Lemonds, Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Miller, Perry County Sheriff deputy Delbert Riehn and Deputy U.S. Marshal H. Cameron Thuirer; as well as SEMO Drug Task Force officers Corey Mitchell and Jason Morgan who were unable to attend.

Jensen recounted the events of July 19, 2018, when the group of men went to the residence of James O’Dell Johnson Jr. — a man who was wanted for probation violations and weapons offense. As the officers formed a stack and made entry into a closed bedroom, Johnson opened fire on the officers.

The gunfire struck Mitchell’s arm, Alford’s bulletproof vest and Miller’s ballistic shield. Lemonds dragged Mitchell to safety and secured Mitchell’s rifle, then positioned himself to provide security.