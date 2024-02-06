Officers find bodies of missing Missouri father, young sons

WARSAW, Mo. -- The bodies of a man and his two young sons who were reported missing last week have been found in rural west-central Missouri.

The bodies of Darrel Peak, 40, and his sons, 4-year-old Kaiden and 3-year-old Mayson, were found Monday in rural Benton County inside a structure not far from where they were seen along a road Thursday evening, the Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators have not said how the three died, but noted Peak drove away Thursday afternoon from his home in Greene County with the two boys and he was armed with a pistol.

The Benton County sheriff on Tuesday officially ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.