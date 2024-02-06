Officer shot by colleague during game 'assumed the risk'

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis police officer who pleaded guilty to accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette said the woman knew the risk she was taking.

Nathaniel Hendren made the response Wednesday in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the mother of Katlyn Alix, 24, who also was a St. Louis officer, KSDK reported. Hendren is serving a seven-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter for killing Alix at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere.

Also named in the lawsuit is Hendren's partner on the force, who also was at the home while on duty. Alix was off-duty at the time.

In the response, Hendren admitted to acting recklessly on the night of Alix's death. But his attorney, Talmage Newton, said Alix assumed risk by voluntarily participating in the game.

Hendren also said he and Alix were involved in a romantic relationship, and Alix had been planning to divorce her husband. Hendren said Alix was moving in with him when she was shot.