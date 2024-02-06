All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2019

Officer shoots, kills armed man in Leadwood

LEADWOOD, Mo. -- Authorities say an officer has shot and killed an armed man in eastern Missouri after he raised his weapon as SWAT team members executed a search warrant. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the shooting happened Tuesday morning at a home in the Leadwood area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the warrant stems from an investigation of drugs and weapons offenses...

Associated Press

LEADWOOD, Mo. -- Authorities say an officer has shot and killed an armed man in eastern Missouri after he raised his weapon as SWAT team members executed a search warrant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the shooting happened Tuesday morning at a home in the Leadwood area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the warrant stems from an investigation of drugs and weapons offenses.

The SWAT team announced their arrival over a speaker system. After they got through the front door, they saw a man move toward the door holding a rifle. The patrol says the man didn't obey commands to drop the weapon and "began to raise it toward officers." That's when a SWAT team member shot the man. His name wasn't immediately released. Four people inside the home were detained.

State News
