Officer shoots, kills armed man in Leadwood

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the shooting happened Tuesday morning at a home in the Leadwood area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the warrant stems from an investigation of drugs and weapons offenses.

The SWAT team announced their arrival over a speaker system. After they got through the front door, they saw a man move toward the door holding a rifle. The patrol says the man didn't obey commands to drop the weapon and "began to raise it toward officers." That's when a SWAT team member shot the man. His name wasn't immediately released. Four people inside the home were detained.