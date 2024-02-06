Officer, pedestrian and police dog die in KC crash

An officer who made the arrest in a notorious quintuple homicide nearly a decade ago, his police dog and a pedestrian were all killed when a driver crashed into the officer's cruiser, authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, said.

Kansas City police said the crash happened Wednesday night as officer James Muhlbauer was on patrol. The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

The pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 50s, died at the scene, as did the officer's dog, Champ. Muhlbauer was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said officers are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether alcohol was involved. She said there is no indication the officer was at fault.

Graves said officers from another department brought Champ's remains to the hospital so the two partners could be reunited for what she described as their "heroes' escort."