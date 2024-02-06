POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Three shootings, one a fatal officer-involved shooting, rocked Poplar Bluff on Friday, Aug. 4, and Monday, Aug. 7.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott of the state Highway Patrol, the officer-involved shooting occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday.
Poplar Bluff police attempted a welfare check at Park and South 11th streets after receiving reports of a subject lying in the road. The officers were advised the subject had an active warrant for assault. Either before or upon the officers’ arrival, the subject entered a vehicle and refused verbal commands to roll down the window, instead locking the doors and revving the engine. The officers removed both front windows in an attempt to take the subject into custody. The suspect began moving the vehicle, nearly striking an officer, at which point the officer discharged their weapon and struck the subject.
The subject was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Jim Akers. MSHP in investigating the shooting in accordance with standard procedure.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department and MSHP are also investigating two nonfatal shootings in Poplar Bluff.
The first shooting was called in at 5:36 p.m. Friday. According to police reports, officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Sanders Street for a report that someone had been shot. An adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg was taken from the scene by ambulance.
Bystanders reported he was brought to the residence after being shot at another location, but the victim provided no further information about the shooting. PBPD is investigating.
The second shooting happened during the early hours of Monday morning. Officers responded at 2:57 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of East Harper Street for a report that someone had been shot. They found an adult male resident with gunshot wounds to his chest. The victim was taken from the scene by ambulance. The victim and witnesses at the scene identified the suspected shooter as an acquaintance, and the case was turned over to MSHP. Parrott stated the investigation is ongoing.
These are developing stories. Further updates will be published as they become available.
