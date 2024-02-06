Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting that resulted in a Delta man's death is under investigation in Sikeston.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 153 Murray Lane near the former Kingshighway mall location, where an Alcoholics Anonymous group meeting was in progress with about 10 people in attendance. DPS responded to the report of a subject, who was later identified as 68-year-old George Holland of Delta, attending the meeting who was armed with a handgun and threatening to shoot himself, according to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen.

“Officers were able to get on scene and set up a perimeter,” McMillen said.

They were able to get everyone else out of the building and worked to get negotiators and a tactical team inside to talk to the subject and try to get him to surrender, the police chief said.

“They were trying to calm him down and de-escalate the situation,” McMillen said.

Holland was talking about shooting himself in the head and was in a highly aggressive state and armed with a pistol, according to McMillen.