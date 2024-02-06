One person died and four others were seriously injured Saturday night in Sikeston, Missouri, where a traffic crash resulted in the arrest of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer for driving while intoxicated.

The accident occurred at 9:15 p.m. when a 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by off-duty Sikeston DPS officer Andrew J. Cooper, 46, ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street and collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A passenger in the Equinox was fatally injured in the crash. According to the crash report, Abigail T. Cohen, 22, of Sikeston was pronounced dead at 9:57 p.m. by Dr. Tirso Aldana at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

The report also stated the driver of the Equinox, identified as 24-year-old Christopher M. Cohen, was seriously injured in the crash and transported from the scene by ambulance.

An air ambulance transported one of the Challenger’s seriously injured passengers to a local hospital.

A second passenger of the Challenger and the off-duty Sikeston officer driving also sustained serious injuries in the crash, and both were transported from the scene by ambulance.