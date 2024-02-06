Office opens in Mounds to serve Illinois veterans

Griffith is an Air Force veteran who served for 26 years from 1992 to 2018. He is a combat veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation New Dawn. Now he helps his fellow veterans obtain the benefits they earned through their military service.

The office will be open for business on the third Thursday of each month. It is located in the Illinoice Department of Human Services Building, 422 S. Blanche, Mounds, IL 62964.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. For questions or to schedule an appointment, call (618) 997-3309 or email dax.griffith@illinois.gov.