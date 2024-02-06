All sections
NewsJune 23, 2017

Off-duty St. Louis officer injured by friendly fire

Associated Press

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Friendly fire is blamed in the injury to a St. Louis police officer.

Officers were following three suspects in a stolen car Wednesday night when shots were fired at police, prompting an exchange of gunfire. An off-duty officer came out of his home to help.

Police said the on-duty officers initially didn’t recognize him and ordered him to the ground. Once they learned he was an officer, they told him to walk toward them.

But police said another officer who had just arrived saw the man walking toward police and shot him in the arm.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released. A 17-year-old suspect was treated after being shot in the ankle. He and another 17-year-old suspect are jailed. The third suspect remains on the loose.

