All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 5, 2020
Off-duty officer, app help woman suffering cardiac event
Knowledge, technology and a servant’s mindset combined to potentially save a life recently in Cape Girardeau. Social media posts recount Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Jennifer Rubin’s response to a call for help through the city’s PulsePoint app...
Southeast Missourian
Jennifer Rubin
Jennifer Rubin

Knowledge, technology and a servant’s mindset combined to potentially save a life recently in Cape Girardeau.

Social media posts recount Cape Girardeau Police Department officer Jennifer Rubin’s response to a call for help through the city’s PulsePoint app.

According to a post from the department, Rubin was off duty and nearby when the alert came that a woman had suffered a cardiac event. She arrived at the scene before first-responders and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman until medical personnel arrived.

The app sends alerts when a call for help comes to the 911 center. It also details where automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are located in the area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“There are approximately 85 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the City of Cape Girardeau each year. PulsePoint is a great tool for alerting users of the app of a nearby incident with the goal of initiating early CPR and use of the AED. Those actions alone can increase the victim’s chances of surviving by nearly 45 percent,” Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Dustin Koerber said.

In a post of her own, Rubin encouraged residents to download the app.

“Pulse Point is for anybody to download who has been trained in CPR. It notifies you if CPR is needed closeby, and your phone is alerted immediately when dispatch creates the call,” she wrote. “That means, you have the potential to be notified simultaneously, or even PRIOR to first responders getting dispatched to the scene, and someone needing immediate life changing treatment can get it quicker. It also has capabilites to tell you where the closest AED is located.

“If you spend any time in Cape Girardeau and you’ve been through a CPR class, I highly encourage you to download this app. You never know when someone just around the corner needs your help.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy