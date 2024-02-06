Off-duty Mo. police officer shoots intruder in Illinois

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- An off-duty St. Louis-area police officer shot and wounded a Christmas Eve intruder in a neighbor's apartment in Illinois.

Authorities said 22-year-old Steven M. Madden of Granite City, Illinois, tried to steal a woman's car Tuesday afternoon in an apartment complex parking lot outside Belleville. They said he was armed and broke several windows of a nearby apartment and threatened a group of people inside with his weapon.

The St. Clair County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department said off-duty Officer Ronald Freeman heard the commotion, came to the apartment.

Freeman is a 12-year veteran of the Bel-Ridge, Missouri, police department.