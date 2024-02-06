Of space and time: Assessor to formally change spelling of Glen Allen

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — The Village of Glen Allen in Bollinger County was named after Thomas Allen, who donated some land for the community’s development; however, the Rhodes family was the first to lay out land parcels that established the town.

Incidentally, there never was a guy named Glen. “Glen” comes from the town’s valley-like location. But, if there had been a Glen Allen, he’d probably be doing flip-flops in the grave regarding the constant wrangling over how to spell this village’s name.

The U.S. Postal Service has made the name into one word: Glenallen (the U.S. Postal Service prefers all capitalization for addresses on envelopes). But, before settling in to thinking that’s right, be it known, legally, the town is Glen Allen — two words. The town is incorporated as “Glen Allen.”

A sign using the one-word spelling of "Glenallen" is seen on the local post office. Julie Pruitt ~ Banner Press

Bollinger County Assessor Ronda Elfrink decided to take the bull by the horns. As she’s been working on a new addressing system in the county, she chose the spelling many Bollinger County natives prefer: Glen Allen.

“That’s how the village of Glen Allen is incorporated,” Elfrink said. “That’s why I chose to make it two words.”

A post office spokesperson said the mail will be delivered whichever way it’s spelled. The U.S. Postal Service is mostly looking at the zip code.