Of space and time: Assessor to formally change spelling of Glen Allen

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. — The Village of Glen Allen in Bollinger County was named after Thomas Allen, who donated some land for the community’s development; however, the Rhodes family was the first to lay out land parcels that established the town.
Incidentally, there never was a guy named Glen. “Glen” comes from the town’s valley-like location. But, if there had been a Glen Allen, he’d probably be doing flip-flops in the grave regarding the constant wrangling over how to spell this village’s name.
The U.S. Postal Service has made the name into one word: Glenallen (the U.S. Postal Service prefers all capitalization for addresses on envelopes). But, before settling in to thinking that’s right, be it known, legally, the town is Glen Allen — two words. The town is incorporated as “Glen Allen.”
Bollinger County Assessor Ronda Elfrink decided to take the bull by the horns. As she’s been working on a new addressing system in the county, she chose the spelling many Bollinger County natives prefer: Glen Allen.
“That’s how the village of Glen Allen is incorporated,” Elfrink said. “That’s why I chose to make it two words.”
A post office spokesperson said the mail will be delivered whichever way it’s spelled. The U.S. Postal Service is mostly looking at the zip code.
Background
According to a 2002 story in the Southeast Missourian, a historical book “Bollinger County: A Bicentennial Commemorative Book 1851 to 1973” stated the town was originally spelled with two words, but changed in 1894.
Still, many residents in the town said they believed the spelling was two words, despite the official post office spelling.
A person with the state’s mapping department said in 2002 the state uses the same spelling as the local post office, which changed its name to one word in 1894. Yet phone books and signs all over town spelled the name with two words.
With the changes to the addressing system in the county, it appears the name will officially return to its roots, and the preferred two-word spelling of Glen Allen.
Southeast Missourian editor Bob Miller contributed to this report.
