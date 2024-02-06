Of leapers and leaplings: Celebrating Feb. 29 (leap day) birthdays

Jerry McClanahan celebrates his 20th birthday today whereas earlier this month he and his wife, Barbara, marked 60 years of marriage.

McClanahan is not a time traveler, but rather was born Feb. 29, aka leap day, or the extra day which appears on calendars nearly every four years.

Born leap day 1940, the Cape Girardeau man is originally from Bell City, Missouri, and doesn't mind being considered a bit younger in terms of number of birthdays.

"I use the humor in it because it's no good if you don't," McClanahan said with a laugh. "Life's too short and sweet anyway if you don't use humor."

Those born on leap day are sometimes called "leaplings" or "leapers," and McClanahan is not the only local who celebrates such a birthday.

The Southeast Missourian produced a portrait series of leap day birthday celebrants using Polaroid Originals and Fujifilm Instax Mini film to emulate snapshots from birthday parties.

Cameron Moore of Scott City born leap day 2016 and turns 4 years old today.

Twin sisters Susan Abney and Angie Burnett, both originally of Scott City, Missouri, and now Chaffee, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau, respectively, were born leap day 1992.

"I always had the easiest 'Name two special things about you' in class. I'd be like 'I'm a twin and I'm born on leap year,'" Burnett said with a laugh.

"That's what I put still and I'm almost 30," Abney said.