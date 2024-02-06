All sections
NewsApril 12, 2024

Oesch appointed as associate circuit judge for Scott County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Former Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda L. Oesch has been appointed to serve as an associate judge for the 33rd Judicial Circuit. On Friday, April 12, Gov. Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 21st, 22nd, and 33rd Judicial Circuits...

Standard Democrat
Amanda L. Oesch
Amanda L. Oesch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Former Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda L. Oesch has been appointed to serve as an associate judge for the 33rd Judicial Circuit.

On Friday, April 12, Gov. Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 21st, 22nd, and 33rd Judicial Circuits.

Oesch of Scott City, Missouri, was appointed as associate circuit judge for Scott County in the 33rd Judicial Circuit.

Oesch is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney in Scott County and the owner of the Law Office of Amanda L. Oesch. She holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Robert Z. Horack as circuit judge.

Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung, of Creve Coeur, was appointed as associate circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit. Dillon-Amelung currently serves as a traffic court commissioner for the 21st Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, law, and rhetoric from Stephens College, a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia, and a Master of Laws in taxation from Washington University in St. Louis. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Matthew H. Hearne as circuit judge.

Judge David A. Roither of St. Louis was appointed as circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

Roither currently serves as an associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. He holds Bachelors of Arts in philosophy and political science from the University of Missouri–St. Louis and a Juris Doctor from St. Louis University. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Steven R. Ohmer.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

