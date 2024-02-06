O.D. Niswonger remembered as hospital leader, renowned iris breeder

Known locally as an empowering hospital administrator and worldwide as a renowned iris breeder, O.D. (David) Niswonger passed away Wednesday. He was 96.

Niswonger took over the helm of Southeast Hospital in 1976, having served on the hospital's staff since 1961. He would helm the hospital through 1990. In his career, he would earn the Southeast Missouri Hospital Association Outstanding Service Award, the organization's highest honor.

According to a 1990 Southeast Missourian story announcing Niswonger's pending retirement, his successor, Jim Wente, praised Niswonger's management style.

"Dave Niswonger is a leader," the story quotes him as saying. "He is an administrator who delegates authority and holds his staff accountable."

Thursday, Wente reiterated the sentiment, saying Niswonger expanded the hospital's facilities and services, including building an open-heart surgery program.

Three generations of Niswongers, totalling more than a century of service to the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, were recognized at the service club's annual picnic in 2021. Seated is O.D. (David) Niswonger. Behind him are grandson, Joe, left, and son, John Niswonger. Southeast Missourian file

"At the time he retired, he was a part of that hospital for at least 50% of the time the hospital was there," he noted. "When you think about the culture of Southeast Hospital, the personality of the hospital, the character of the hospital, the mission of the hospital, Dave Niswonger had a lot to do with the creation of that hospital's purpose and, as I say, it's personality and culture."

Wente said Niswonger balanced myriad audiences as the hospital's leader.

"He taught me that oftentimes there is more than one right answer and the question is trying to choose the best answer for the situation you are involved in, and Dave always seemed to find a way to do that," he said.

When Niswonger retired from Southeast, the hospital's leadership created the O.D. Niswonger Spirit of Southeast Award in his honor.

Karen Hendrickson served as chief nursing officer during Niswonger's tenure, working alongside him for more than two decades. She said the Spirit of Southeast award resonated within the hospital community.

"That became a very coveted award, and when people were deemed worthy of receiving [it], it was one of the highest honors any employee would receive," she said Thursday. "It didn't matter if you were a physician, a housekeeper, a nurse, someone who worked in the support services -- anyone was eligible to receive that award, and they accepted it with great pride."