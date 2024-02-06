The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has moved a couple of employee offices and is using the community room in its new pet shelter at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau but pets have not been transferred into the new 12,000-square-foot facility -- formally known as an adoption and humane education center.
HSSEMO had hoped to move completely into the new shelter, which is nearly five times the size of its current 2,600-square-foot shelter next door at 2536 Boutin Drive, in November.
"It's a supply chain issue and we don't have a date yet," said Charlotte Boyce Craig Tuesday, who is president of the HSSEMO Board of Directors.
"The building is finished and we have the dog kennels we need but the cat kennels have not arrived as yet."
The Wall Street Journal, in a story published Nov. 21, reported global supply chain woes are beginning to recede but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say they don't expect a return to normal operations until next year.
The WSJ also reports cargo will continue to be delayed if COVID-19 outbreaks disrupt key distribution hubs.
HSSEMO continues to fundraise for the $3.7 million shelter built by Penzel Construction with financing provided via a group of five local banks.
The lead lending institution for the project is First Missouri State Bank with The Bank of Missouri, First State Community Bank, Montgomery Bank and First Midwest Bank also part of the consortium.
"The original building we thought was going to cost $4.7 million but kudos to Phil Penzel because he saved us a million dollars in expense," Craig said.
"(Penzel) went out of his way to help us and we're blessed to have had him on this project," said Tracy Poston, HSSEMO executive director.
Poston said HSSEMO still has $1.6 million to raise for the shelter building and added a significant donor match will expire Jan. 31.
"We have received a $250,000 one-for-one match offer and we're hoping the community will continue to rally around us and contribute so we can turn that match into $500,000," she said.
