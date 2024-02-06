The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has moved a couple of employee offices and is using the community room in its new pet shelter at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau but pets have not been transferred into the new 12,000-square-foot facility -- formally known as an adoption and humane education center.

HSSEMO had hoped to move completely into the new shelter, which is nearly five times the size of its current 2,600-square-foot shelter next door at 2536 Boutin Drive, in November.

"It's a supply chain issue and we don't have a date yet," said Charlotte Boyce Craig Tuesday, who is president of the HSSEMO Board of Directors.

"The building is finished and we have the dog kennels we need but the cat kennels have not arrived as yet."

The Wall Street Journal, in a story published Nov. 21, reported global supply chain woes are beginning to recede but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say they don't expect a return to normal operations until next year.

The WSJ also reports cargo will continue to be delayed if COVID-19 outbreaks disrupt key distribution hubs.