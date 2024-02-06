Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors

Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape.

At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including changes to the construction of an obelisk in the parking lot located at Broadway and Main Street.

The obelisk will be constructed by Coast to Coast Signs and will measure 19 feet, 9 inches in height. The structure will include the history of Cape Girardeau and welcome visitors to the river and downtown.

After receiving a grant for the project and partnering with the Downtown Community Improvement District, Old Town Cape has made changes to the design, including a circular concrete barrier around the base of the obelisk, a "green space" for planting florals seasonally and adding black granite around the base for added protection.