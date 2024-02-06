All sections
NewsApril 5, 2022

Obelisk will welcome downtown Cape visitors

Beau Nations
This artist rendering, which was given out during the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night, shows the obelisk proposed to be constructed at the corner of Broadway and Main Street downtown.
This artist rendering, which was given out during the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday night, shows the obelisk proposed to be constructed at the corner of Broadway and Main Street downtown.Submitted

Visitors to downtown Cape Girardeau will be greeted with a new welcome sign planned by the Downtown Community Improvement District and Old Town Cape.

At Monday night's meeting, the City Council discussed improvements to the downtown area, including changes to the construction of an obelisk in the parking lot located at Broadway and Main Street.

The obelisk will be constructed by Coast to Coast Signs and will measure 19 feet, 9 inches in height. The structure will include the history of Cape Girardeau and welcome visitors to the river and downtown.

After receiving a grant for the project and partnering with the Downtown Community Improvement District, Old Town Cape has made changes to the design, including a circular concrete barrier around the base of the obelisk, a "green space" for planting florals seasonally and adding black granite around the base for added protection.

Kent Zickfield, owner of Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts, and Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, presented the project to the council earlier this year. It will be funded by a grant from a Missouri Main Street Connection Marketing Heritage and Cultural Tourism grant, along with possible funding from the downtown community district board, if approved.

"The panel that says Cape Girardeau will be visible when you come through the north gate of the river wall and will also be visible if you are driving north on Main Street," Zickfield said. "We have contacted Dr. Frank Nickell and he is working on a narrative that will describe the significance of the river and the history and the growth of our community."

Mayor Bob Fox commended Zickfield and Old Town Cape for producing a landmark to the area.

Other items from the meeting's consent agenda:

  • An ordinance vacating the city's drainage easement at 150 Country Lane in Cape Girardeau.
  • The approval of a record plat of Landmark Red Star First Division.
  • A resolution authorizing Rust Communications to construct a private stormwater infrastructure.
  • The authorization of final payments to be made to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. for fence construction at Arena Park tennis and pickleball Courts.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

