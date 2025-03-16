Once Saturday’s tornadoes fully passed through the region around midnight, electrical linemen leapt into action and have not slowed since.

According to General Manager David Schremp, Ozark Border Electric Cooperative logged over 10,000 outages shortly after the tornado, mostly in Butler, Carter and Ripley counties.

“Butler was primarily right around the Poplar Bluff area. Ripley was west of Doniphan and Carter was the same way, west and north of Van Buren,” he said.

Around 2,500 outages were fixed by 6 a.m. and as of 2:30 p.m., only 4,453 remained.

“Access has been a real difficult issues with this one,” Schremp noted.

Linemen contended with pitch black, rain, wind, and blocked roads to reach broken poles and lines. Many of these were entangled in fallen trees and other debris. In another complication OBEC’s supplier lost power to four substations. It will be impossible to know if some lines are truly fixed until power is restored.