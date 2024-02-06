Oak Ridge schools use recycled tires as playground surface

The Oak Ridge School District relocated its early-childhood program to the elementary school building in newly constructed classrooms this school year. Tammy Brock, district grant coordinator, wrote a Missouri Department of Natural Resources Playground Scrap Tire Surface grant that was funded to pay for the playground tiles on the new pre-school playground. The district was awarded approximately $29,000 to pay for the recycled tire tiles. A ribbon cutting was held in collaboration with Grandparents' Day on Nov. 14. Submitted by Tammy Brock