Oak Ridge schools name SEMO alumnus as new superintendent

Bethany Deal will succeed Adrian Eftink on July 1 as superintendent of the Oak Ridge R-VI schools, the district has announced.

Eftink, who has served in administrative roles for nearly 20 years at Oak Ridge, is departing to become superintendent of the Woodland Schools in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Deal, who holds master's degrees from Missouri Baptist University and Southeast Missouri State University, comes to Oak Ridge after serving as superintendent of the Richwoods R-VIII district since 2015.