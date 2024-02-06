Oak Ridge Schools have new face-covering order

The Oak Ridge School District in northwestern Cape Girardeau County implemented a mask mandate Monday and will continue the policy for students in the second through 12th grade until further notice.

The mandate is in effect only during the normal school day.

The 348-student district has exempted pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade pupils from the face-covering order.

"Before, the Board of Education said masks were recommended, but now it's clear to all what the expectations are," said Adrian Eftink, who has been Oak Ridge superintendent for six years, adding the student body has been "pretty good" about masking.