Oak Ridge School Board race features four candidates, no incumbent

There will be two new members of the Oak Ridge school board after Tuesday's election as no incumbent is seeking re-election.

Four candidates are vying for the two, three-year terms.

They are Robert "Bob" Eisenhauer of Daisy, Chris Layton and Ronald Tracy, both of Friedheim, and James Urhahn of Oak Ridge.

Eisenhauer and Layton emailed responses to the newspaper's questionnaire.

The Southeast Missourian repeatedly tried to contact Tracy and Urhahn by phone and, in Tracy's case, by email, over a period of several weeks. Neither could be reached.

The continued growth of the school district is a major challenge, according to Eisenhaurer and Layton.

"In the rapidly changing world of needed skills, I want to see that our district keeps pace with those changes. I want to see that our facilities, staff and instructional materials keep pace with those changes," Eisenhaurer wrote.

According to Layton, funding is a concern. "We have to work with our legislators about the funding formulas and inform our community about the need for support."