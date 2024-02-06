Oak Ridge pushes back start of school year by two weeks

Reversing a decision made in late June, the Oak Ridge School Board after a public hearing last week, voted to open schools in the 362-student district on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Oak Ridge, in northwestern Cape Girardeau County, was set to become one of the earliest Missouri public school districts to resume classes this fall.

“After the hearing, it was a consensus of concern to move (the date) back,” said Adrian Eftink, Oak Ridge superintendent.

“We wanted to make sure we gave teachers and staff enough time to prepare,” he added, noting a delay may boost confidence in district parents who hope the schools will be as safe as possible to return to campus.

The school board originally chose Aug. 12 as a start date, taking advantage of a one-year waiver to open early granted by the Missouri State Board of Education (MSBE).

The MSBE’s hurry-up option, announced in mid-May, was offered to districts with the welfare of students in mind.

“The longer kids are away from the classroom and from instruction,” said Margie Vandeven, Missouri’s education commissioner, “the harder it is for them to catch up.”