All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 30, 2020

Oak Ridge pushes back start of school year by two weeks

Reversing a decision made in late June, the Oak Ridge School Board after a public hearing last week, voted to open schools in the 362-student district on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Oak Ridge, in northwestern Cape Girardeau County, was set to become one of the earliest Missouri public school districts to resume classes this fall...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Family and friends cheer during a parade for Oak Ridge High School seniors May 8.
Family and friends cheer during a parade for Oak Ridge High School seniors May 8.Southeast Missourian file

Reversing a decision made in late June, the Oak Ridge School Board after a public hearing last week, voted to open schools in the 362-student district on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Oak Ridge, in northwestern Cape Girardeau County, was set to become one of the earliest Missouri public school districts to resume classes this fall.

“After the hearing, it was a consensus of concern to move (the date) back,” said Adrian Eftink, Oak Ridge superintendent.

“We wanted to make sure we gave teachers and staff enough time to prepare,” he added, noting a delay may boost confidence in district parents who hope the schools will be as safe as possible to return to campus.

The school board originally chose Aug. 12 as a start date, taking advantage of a one-year waiver to open early granted by the Missouri State Board of Education (MSBE).

The MSBE’s hurry-up option, announced in mid-May, was offered to districts with the welfare of students in mind.

“The longer kids are away from the classroom and from instruction,” said Margie Vandeven, Missouri’s education commissioner, “the harder it is for them to catch up.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Following the July 21 public hearing, however, the school board opted to push the start of classes back by two weeks.

Normally in Missouri, a district is permitted to resume instruction no earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September, which is Aug. 24 this year.

Board members indicated the extra time can be used to help teachers and aides get more comfortable with COVID-19 safety procedures.

Whitney McFall told attendees to the public hearing the teachers could use the extra two weeks of preparation to acquaint themselves more fully with Oak Ridge’s plan for on-campus education and potential virtual learning.

A continuing issue in a rural district, according to Eftink, is internet access. An estimated 100 Oak Ridge students do not have online access in their homes.

Eftink said the district’s reopening plan was released on multiple platforms, including Facebook, Monday.

Earlier this month, Eftink, who is beginning his 18th year leading the district, told the Southeast Missourian that 2020 has been a year like no other in education,

“By far, this has been the most difficult year to plan and organize when change seems to be a constant,” Eftink said July 9.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy