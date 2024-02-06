Oak Ridge pushes back start of school year by two weeks

Reversing a decision made in late June, the Oak Ridge School Board after a public hearing last week, voted to open schools in the 362-student district on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Oak Ridge, in northwestern Cape Girardeau County, was set to become one of the earliest Missouri public school districts to resume classes this fall.
“After the hearing, it was a consensus of concern to move (the date) back,” said Adrian Eftink, Oak Ridge superintendent.
“We wanted to make sure we gave teachers and staff enough time to prepare,” he added, noting a delay may boost confidence in district parents who hope the schools will be as safe as possible to return to campus.
The school board originally chose Aug. 12 as a start date, taking advantage of a one-year waiver to open early granted by the Missouri State Board of Education (MSBE).
The MSBE’s hurry-up option, announced in mid-May, was offered to districts with the welfare of students in mind.
“The longer kids are away from the classroom and from instruction,” said Margie Vandeven, Missouri’s education commissioner, “the harder it is for them to catch up.”
Following the July 21 public hearing, however, the school board opted to push the start of classes back by two weeks.
Normally in Missouri, a district is permitted to resume instruction no earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September, which is Aug. 24 this year.
Board members indicated the extra time can be used to help teachers and aides get more comfortable with COVID-19 safety procedures.
Whitney McFall told attendees to the public hearing the teachers could use the extra two weeks of preparation to acquaint themselves more fully with Oak Ridge’s plan for on-campus education and potential virtual learning.
A continuing issue in a rural district, according to Eftink, is internet access. An estimated 100 Oak Ridge students do not have online access in their homes.
Eftink said the district’s reopening plan was released on multiple platforms, including Facebook, Monday.
Earlier this month, Eftink, who is beginning his 18th year leading the district, told the Southeast Missourian that 2020 has been a year like no other in education,
“By far, this has been the most difficult year to plan and organize when change seems to be a constant,” Eftink said July 9.
