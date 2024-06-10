According to a probable-cause statement issued by a deputy whose name is redacted, Bey admitted using methamphetamine several times from March 21 to 30. A witness told police Bey “smokes methamphetamine on a daily basis". Furthermore, Bey admitted to giving (redacted) in the form of mushrooms.”

The warrant for Bey’s arrest said she provided methamphetamine to a child younger than 17 years old in one of the counts. The other two counts note she possessed meth around a child of younger than 17 years old.

Bey was issued a suspended imposition of sentence and two years of supervised probation in 2022 on a Class A misdemeanor stealing charge. She violated her probation several times, according to Missouri’s online court database, one of which was due to her not completing 40 hours of community service. On April 10, she was issued a warrant for failure to appear. A month earlier, she missed a court date, telling the court that she was sick and could not attend a hearing.