Oak Ridge man sent to prison on firearm charge

An Oak Ridge man has been sentenced to prison on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark sentenced Joseph Lopez, 40, to 112 months in prison on the charge, which stemmed from a search of his residence in November. A release from U.S. District Attorney Sayler Fleming states authorities located a 9 mm pistol in a safe in the man's bedroom. They also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Lopez is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon.