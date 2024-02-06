All sections
October 19, 2022

Oak Ridge man sent to prison on firearm charge

An Oak Ridge man has been sentenced to prison on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark sentenced Joseph Lopez, 40, to 112 months in prison on the charge, which stemmed from a search of his residence in November. A release from U.S. District Attorney Sayler Fleming states authorities located a 9 mm pistol in a safe in the man's bedroom. They also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Lopez is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon.

He pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this year.

After serving his prison term, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol personnel investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester prosecuted the case for the government.

